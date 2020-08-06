Dr. Maria Thanjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thanjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Thanjan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Thanjan, MD
Dr. Maria Thanjan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. Thanjan works at
Dr. Thanjan's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
-
2
Neurological Surgery198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, New York, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thanjan?
She is one of the best Dr in hospital ! Thank you !
About Dr. Maria Thanjan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin and Russian
- 1659598464
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thanjan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanjan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thanjan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thanjan works at
Dr. Thanjan has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thanjan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thanjan speaks Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thanjan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thanjan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thanjan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thanjan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.