Overview of Dr. Maria Tria Tirona, MD

Dr. Maria Tria Tirona, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.