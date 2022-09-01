Dr. Maria Torres, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Torres, DDS
Overview
Dr. Maria Torres, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jackson Heights, NY.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Torres Dental Group7811 35th Ave Ste 1E, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 899-3840
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Fidelis Care
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First, I'd like to point out how challenging it is to find a dentist knowledgeable with TMJD. From the moment I met with Dr. Torres, she was very articulate with all my images and was able to interpret and explain the root cause of my TMJD, I highly recommend her if you are looking for accurate diagnosis with TMJD,
About Dr. Maria Torres, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.