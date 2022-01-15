Dr. Maria Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Torres, MD
Dr. Maria Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Victoria Womens Clinic110 Medical Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 578-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
Yes I have recommended her to others and they all are so please with Dr Torres . She is very caring and explains the issues very well where you can understand it.
About Dr. Maria Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.