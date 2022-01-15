Overview of Dr. Maria Torres, MD

Dr. Maria Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Torres works at Victoria Womens Clinic in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.