Overview of Dr. Maria Tranto, DO

Dr. Maria Tranto, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Tranto works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.