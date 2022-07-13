Dr. Maria Trirogoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trirogoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Trirogoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Trirogoff, MD
Dr. Maria Trirogoff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.
Dr. Trirogoff's Office Locations
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 649-1710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Georgetown Nephrology Clinic1900 Scenic Dr Ste 1128 Bldg 1, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5124
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Marble Falls Nephrology Clinic802 Steve Hawkins Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (737) 276-4014
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has a great bedside manner! She is very intelligent and explains everything in detail! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maria Trirogoff, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1033266911
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trirogoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trirogoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trirogoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trirogoff has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trirogoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trirogoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trirogoff.
