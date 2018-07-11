Overview

Dr. Maria Valadez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Valadez works at Pomona Valley Health Centers in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.