Dr. Maria Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Valdes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Valdes works at
Locations
-
1
Collier Blvd. Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC8340 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4221
-
2
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdes?
Dr. Valdes goes above and beyond in service to all patients. Truly an expert and blessed with grace.
About Dr. Maria Valdes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1902890809
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes works at
Dr. Valdes has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdes speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.