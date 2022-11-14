Dr. Maria Valena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Valena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Valena, MD
Dr. Maria Valena, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Valena works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Valena's Office Locations
-
1
Teague Psychological Services Inc.6470 N Shadeland Ave Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 849-9509
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valena?
Dr. V has been so helpful to my family. Good psychiatric care is so difficult to find and people get very frustrated because it is a long process to get better. She is the first psych to explain the process of medication, and how it takes time before you find the right combination. I’m happy to say that we have not had to adjust medicine in five years because of Dr. V. She’s fantastic!
About Dr. Maria Valena, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1730284977
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valena works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Valena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.