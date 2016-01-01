Dr. Vamvini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Vamvini, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Vamvini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Joslin Diabetes Clinic1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 309-2400
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-3500Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Vamvini, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346689312
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
