Dr. Maria Vandenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Vandenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Vandenberg, MD
Dr. Maria Vandenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Vandenberg works at
Dr. Vandenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care of Wisconsin - Neenah200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 130, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 729-7105Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Women's Care of Wisconsin - Appleton3232 N Ballard Rd Ste 100, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 729-7105Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Appleton Clinic2501 E Enterprise Ave Ste 200, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 729-7105
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandenberg?
Best dr I’ve ever had! Really listened to what I wanted with both of my pregnancies. Genuinely cares! 10/10 will always recommend dr Vandenberg
About Dr. Maria Vandenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255565701
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandenberg works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.