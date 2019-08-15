Overview

Dr. Maria Vargas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Vargas works at Warren Clinic Multi-Specialty Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.