Overview

Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Vasilyadis works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

