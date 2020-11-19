Dr. Maria Villamil Jarauta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villamil Jarauta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Villamil Jarauta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Villamil Jarauta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Villamil Jarauta works at
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical4207 30TH AVE, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 204-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easily my most favorite doctor. She is as knowledgeable and skillful as she is passionate and caring. A true credit to her profession and specialty. With her care and guidance I was able to successfully take control of my overall health and diabetes. On behalf of my family and I, thank you.
About Dr. Maria Villamil Jarauta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villamil Jarauta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villamil Jarauta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villamil Jarauta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Villamil Jarauta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villamil Jarauta.
