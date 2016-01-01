Dr. Maria Vives, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vives is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Vives, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Vives, MD
Dr. Maria Vives, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Strabismus Surgery and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vives' Office Locations
- 1 1437 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-4005
-
2
Louisiana Family Eyecare1431 Ochsner Blvd Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 899-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vives?
About Dr. Maria Vives, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1184667685
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vives has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vives accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vives has seen patients for Diplopia, Strabismus Surgery and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vives on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vives speaks Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vives. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vives.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vives, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vives appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.