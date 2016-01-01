Overview of Dr. Maria Vives, MD

Dr. Maria Vives, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Strabismus Surgery and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.