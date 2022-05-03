Dr. Maria Wasique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Wasique, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Wasique, MD
Dr. Maria Wasique, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Wasique's Office Locations
1
Ashburn Sterling Doctors21785 Filigree Ct Ste 215, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 223-5610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched from my old primary care Dr. when I moved to Ashburn. I was not disappointed. She works with you about your health and makes appropriate suggestions and puts you at ease. She spends a lot of time with you and always asks if you have additional questions. The receptionist is also very kind and professional. I highly recommend this Physician.
About Dr. Maria Wasique, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700811239
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Wasique has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasique accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasique.
