Dr. Maria Westerink, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Westerink, MD
Dr. Maria Westerink, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vrije Universiteit At Amsterdam, Netherlands and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Westerink's Office Locations
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Westerink, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York (SUNY)
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York (SUNY)
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York (SUNY)
- Vrije Universiteit At Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerink accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.

Dr. Westerink speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
