Dr. Maria Whitney, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Maria Whitney, MD

Dr. Maria Whitney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Whitney works at Sage Medicine PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sage Medicine PA
    4114 Pond Hill Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 396-6378

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Iridocyclitis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diplopia
Esotropia
Eye Test
Glaucoma
Pterygium
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Whitney, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1376720730
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitney works at Sage Medicine PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Whitney’s profile.

    Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

