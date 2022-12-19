Dr. Maria Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
Dr. Maria Wilson, MD is a Neuroscientist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Cadiz School of Medicine - Cadiz, Spain and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough and caring, taking time to listen to patient history and symptoms. Most important, she provides helpful advice for managing headaches along with plans for further testing to investigate the source of the patient’s pain. I feel confident in Dr. Wilson’s ability to help, and I’m glad I found her.
About Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
- Neuroscience
- English
- 1093738148
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Tampa, FL (Pain Medicine)
- University of South Florida - Tampa, FL (Neurology)
- Sioux Valley Hospital - Sioux Falls, SD
- University of Cadiz School of Medicine - Cadiz, Spain
