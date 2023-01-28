Dr. Maria Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
Dr. Maria Wilson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY, Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
Kailua Professional Center 130 Aulike St Ste 501, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5015Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Maria Wilson M.D.46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 410, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 235-3696
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr. Wilson is a very caring, and insightful doctor. I feel that she really cares about my well-being, and is thorough in her diagnosis and treatment. I feel fortunate to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720344906
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco Ca
- SUNY, Upstate Medical University
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.