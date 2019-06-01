Dr. Maria Yataco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yataco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Yataco, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Yataco, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'll admit to being very worried when I found out my husband had an appointment with Dr. Yataco. We were traveling 2 days to meet with her and her online ratings thus far were awful. But after meeting with her, I can't imagine giving her less than 5 stars. She was nice, took the time to walk us through his scans, explain his condition, order a few tests and answer a few questions. My husband was minimizing how much pain he was in and she took the time to make him comfortable and draw out the truth from him. Ultimately she is not going to be his surgeon because he needs a different procedure than her specialty, but we had a great experience meeting with her and I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Yataco, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English, Spanish
- 1518989482
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yataco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yataco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yataco speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yataco. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yataco.
