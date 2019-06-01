See All Transplant Hepatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Maria Yataco, MD

Transplant Hepatology
1.8 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Maria Yataco, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Yataco works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Yataco, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Hepatology
    NPI Number
    • 1518989482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Yataco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yataco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yataco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yataco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yataco works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yataco’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yataco. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yataco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yataco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yataco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

