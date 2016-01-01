Dr. Maria Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Young, MD
Dr. Maria Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
- 1 4256 Fulton Dr NW Apt A, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 754-6696
- 2 769 PO Box, Bayou La Batre, AL 36509 Directions (251) 824-2174
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Young, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295784601
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
