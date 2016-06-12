Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariajose De Leon, MD
Dr. Mariajose De Leon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
-
1
Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
-
2
Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Based on conversations with my brother, who is a patient of Dr. Rojas de Leon, he and I both are thrilled with the care he is receiving from Dr. Rojas de Leon. She is a communicative, understanding and thorough in everything she does, which is much appreciated.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902113830
- BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. De Leon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Leon has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.