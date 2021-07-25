Dr. Marialena Bucca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marialena Bucca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marialena Bucca, MD
Dr. Marialena Bucca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucca's Office Locations
- 1 1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 980-5437
-
2
Island Pediatrics PC125 Slosson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 390-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr Bucca for at least 16 years and we are so happy with her attention and dedication to our children’s visit. I wish we had more doctors that cared this much!
About Dr. Marialena Bucca, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578530168
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucca speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucca.
