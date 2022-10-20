See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (39)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste C-290, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-5645

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Garcia took the time to share the information I needed to start my journey to a healthy me. She was honest about my diabetes and the impacts is was having on my life, while encouraging me at the same time. She offered great suggestions to help me make those first steps and now, I am coming off or lowering meds for diabetes and blood pressure. Today I am down almost 30 lbs. I fee like we are a team and she cares about her patients. Dr. Garcia has blessed me and guided me to retake control of my health.
    Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821037573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

