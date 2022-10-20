Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste C-290, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-5645
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Dr. Garcia took the time to share the information I needed to start my journey to a healthy me. She was honest about my diabetes and the impacts is was having on my life, while encouraging me at the same time. She offered great suggestions to help me make those first steps and now, I am coming off or lowering meds for diabetes and blood pressure. Today I am down almost 30 lbs. I fee like we are a team and she cares about her patients. Dr. Garcia has blessed me and guided me to retake control of my health.
About Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821037573
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.