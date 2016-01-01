Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH
Overview of Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH
Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Alhilli works at
Dr. Alhilli's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alhilli?
About Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1881843027
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhilli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alhilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhilli works at
Dr. Alhilli has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhilli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.