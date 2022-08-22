Overview of Dr. Mariam Amiri, DPM

Dr. Mariam Amiri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Amiri works at Loma Linda Foot & Ankle Center in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.