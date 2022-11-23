See All Plastic Surgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Mariam Awada, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (141)
Map Pin Small Southfield, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mariam Awada, MD

Dr. Mariam Awada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Tx Swstn Med Center

Dr. Awada works at Michigan Cosmetic Surgery Center in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Awada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Cosmetic Surgery
    29110 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 948-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Asymmetry
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Asymmetry
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 141 ratings
Patient Ratings (141)
5 Star
(123)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
About Dr. Mariam Awada, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1114979515
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Tx Swstn Med Center
Internship
  • Parkland Hospital University Tx Wstn Med Center
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mariam Awada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Awada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Awada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Awada works at Michigan Cosmetic Surgery Center in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Awada’s profile.

141 patients have reviewed Dr. Awada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awada.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

