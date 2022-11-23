Dr. Mariam Awada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Awada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mariam Awada, MD
Dr. Mariam Awada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Tx Swstn Med Center
Dr. Awada works at
Dr. Awada's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Cosmetic Surgery29110 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 948-5500Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awada?
Choosing Michigan Costmetic Surgery has been hands down the best experience starting at the scheduling my first appointment! Dr. Awada and her staff has provided A+ attention and care from the moment I walked in the office for my initial appointment. They were prompt, friendly, knowledgeable and provided support and guidance to help me make the right decisions, for me. Often times I feel like I’m being pressured into buying services, but Dr. Awada and staff did not make me feel that in the slightest. They provided the information I needed and answered all questions to help me make the best decisions for myself to achieve my goals. I had two different surgeries done simultaneously (Rhinoplasty included) and I have to tell you I literally felt no pain when I was recovering. Dr. awards and her staff was incrediable in the follow up and after care. I am 100% satisfied and would recommend Dr. Awada to anyone in the Metro Detroit area. Thank you !
About Dr. Mariam Awada, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1114979515
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Swstn Med Center
- Parkland Hospital University Tx Wstn Med Center
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awada works at
Dr. Awada speaks Arabic and Spanish.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Awada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.