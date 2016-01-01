Dr. Azeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariam Azeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mariam Azeem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
The Hand To Shoulder Center LLC1320 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 709-7300
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-4001
University of Connecticut Health Center C263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-6296MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Waterbury Office1981 E Main St Unit 2, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 709-5520
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mariam Azeem, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053602672
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Azeem has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
