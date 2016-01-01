Dr. Mariam Botros, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Botros, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mariam Botros, DPM
Dr. Mariam Botros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Botros works at
Dr. Botros' Office Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Center2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 205, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-0376
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mariam Botros, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619328457
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros works at
Dr. Botros speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Botros has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
