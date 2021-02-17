Overview of Dr. Mariam Eid, MD

Dr. Mariam Eid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Eid works at IU Health Arnett Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.