Dr. Mariam Esat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mariam Esat, MD
Dr. Mariam Esat, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Zimbabwe Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Esat works at
Dr. Esat's Office Locations
Orlando Infectious Disease Consultancy Services Pl.1182 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5254
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal. Highly Recommend! She was very intelligent, friendly, takes her time. She guided me throughout the whole process and I do not have anything but respect how she assisted in my life. Very grateful.
About Dr. Mariam Esat, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1982681185
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- New York Hospital - Beekman
- Ny Downtown Hospital
- University Of Zimbabwe Medical School
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Esat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.