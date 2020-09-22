Overview

Dr. Mariam Fayek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Fayek works at Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.