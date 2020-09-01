See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Gangat works at ROBERTWOODJOHNSON in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robertwoodjohnson
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Overweight Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD

  • Pediatric Endocrinology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396060315
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gangat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gangat works at ROBERTWOODJOHNSON in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gangat’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

