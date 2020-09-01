Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Gangat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robertwoodjohnson89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 653-1854
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gangat?
My daughter has been going to Dr. Gangat for a number of years. We love her!! She is kind, passionate, understanding and well knowledge in the condition that our daughter has. Dr. Gangat has always given us piece of mind and a calm feeling as we move forward in our daughters treatment. I would suggest her in a heartbeat!!
About Dr. Mariam Gangat, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1396060315
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gangat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangat works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.