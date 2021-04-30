See All Anesthesiologists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD

Anesthesiology
4.6 (70)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University Hospitals and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Ghobriel works at Liberty Pain Center in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eatontown Office
    1001 W Main St Ste A, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 303-0102
  2. 2
    Freehold Office
    800 W Main St Ste 111, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 303-0102
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Lower back/Leg pain
    Tim — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1225040397
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp UMDNJ-RWJMS
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University Hospitals
    Undergraduate School
    • Ain Shams University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghobriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghobriel works at Liberty Pain Center in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghobriel’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobriel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

