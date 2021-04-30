Overview

Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University Hospitals and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Ghobriel works at Liberty Pain Center in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.