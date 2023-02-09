Dr. Mariam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mariam Khan, MD
Dr. Mariam Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9199
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-9199
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Khan is very thorough , she explains eversaying to me and I do not feel rushed at all.
About Dr. Mariam Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225317464
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
