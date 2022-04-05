See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mariam Orji, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mariam Orji, MD

Dr. Mariam Orji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Orji works at Dr. Mariam Orji, MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Mariam Orji MD
    1151 N Buckner Blvd Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 321-3536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Being in Sr IT Management, and once having the opportunity to work for a major medical organization, I dealt with “difficult and prideful Drs”. Even in my personal life, I have walked out of appointments because I was not made to feel like my care was priority. All I can say is Dr. Orji is a “God Send”. With a heart made of gold, she treats you with care, concern, and yes, even love the moment she first lay eyes on you as her patient. Dr. Orji returned every one of my numerous calls after my surgery. Even with dealing with the hustle and bustle of life, she still make time for her patients. Thank you God for making doctors in your image. Thank you God for Dr. Orji.
    Chrystal Kimbrough — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Mariam Orji, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
