Dr. Mariam Orji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Orji, MD
Overview of Dr. Mariam Orji, MD
Dr. Mariam Orji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Orji works at
Dr. Orji's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Mariam Orji MD1151 N Buckner Blvd Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 321-3536
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orji?
Being in Sr IT Management, and once having the opportunity to work for a major medical organization, I dealt with “difficult and prideful Drs”. Even in my personal life, I have walked out of appointments because I was not made to feel like my care was priority. All I can say is Dr. Orji is a “God Send”. With a heart made of gold, she treats you with care, concern, and yes, even love the moment she first lay eyes on you as her patient. Dr. Orji returned every one of my numerous calls after my surgery. Even with dealing with the hustle and bustle of life, she still make time for her patients. Thank you God for making doctors in your image. Thank you God for Dr. Orji.
About Dr. Mariam Orji, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821265562
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orji works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.