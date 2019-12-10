Dr. Mariam Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Sauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariam Sauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Gastroenterology5115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1784
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough, informative, patient, courteous , and kind
About Dr. Mariam Sauer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184882227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauer has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.
