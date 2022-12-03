Dr. Marian Bercu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bercu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Bercu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marian Bercu, MD
Dr. Marian Bercu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM & GME).
Dr. Bercu works at
Dr. Bercu's Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2570
-
2
Lakeside Diabetes & Endocrinology3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (616) 267-2570Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2570
- 4 550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bercu?
Very good
About Dr. Marian Bercu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1730634759
Education & Certifications
- New York University (GME)
- Tel Aviv University - Israel (SOM & GME)
- Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM & GME)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bercu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bercu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bercu works at
Dr. Bercu has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bercu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bercu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bercu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bercu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bercu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.