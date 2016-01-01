Dr. Dehlinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marian Dehlinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Marian Dehlinger, MD
Dr. Marian Dehlinger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dehlinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dehlinger's Office Locations
-
1
Santee-wateree Mental Health Center -801 N Pike W, Sumter, SC 29153 Directions (803) 775-9364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehlinger?
About Dr. Marian Dehlinger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720104565
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehlinger works at
Dr. Dehlinger has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehlinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehlinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehlinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehlinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.