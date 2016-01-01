Dr. Fleischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marian Fleischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marian Fleischer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Marian Fleischer9707 4th Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-3603
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marian Fleischer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1861671653
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center|Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleischer speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischer.
