Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD is a Dermatologist in Portage, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State/Oakwood

Dr. Ibrahim works at Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage
    6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Skin ca treatment. Good doctor. I will do a return visit when timely.
    — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1548571821
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State/Oakwood
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim works at Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage in Portage, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ibrahim’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

