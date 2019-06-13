Dr. Marian Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Iskander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Mona Y Iskander MD4477 W 118th St Ste 301, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Iskander is a very professional and she cares about the children health, I have twins and she always listens to us as a parent, she always explains everything in detail
About Dr. Marian Iskander, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1215122569
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
