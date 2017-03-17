See All Anesthesiologists in Burlington, WA
Dr. Marian Johnston, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marian Johnston, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Burlington, WA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Johnston works at North Sound Center for Integrative Medicine Ps. in Burlington, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Sound Center for Integrative Medicine Ps.
    816 E Fairhaven Ave, Burlington, WA 98233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 336-0123
  2. 2
    North Sound Ctr Integrative Med
    125 N 18th St Ste B, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 336-0123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Trigger Point Injection
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Marian Johnston, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437107059
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marian Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

