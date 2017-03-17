Dr. Marian Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Marian Johnston, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Burlington, WA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Johnston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Sound Center for Integrative Medicine Ps.816 E Fairhaven Ave, Burlington, WA 98233 Directions (360) 336-0123
-
2
North Sound Ctr Integrative Med125 N 18th St Ste B, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 336-0123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
Dr. Johnston is knowledgeable and caring. Would highly recommend!!
About Dr. Marian Johnston, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437107059
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.