Overview of Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD

Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kaldas works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.