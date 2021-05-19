Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaldas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD
Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kaldas works at
Dr. Kaldas' Office Locations
-
1
Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care3500 Lomita Blvd Ste M100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8578
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaldas?
Dr.Kaldas has been my doctor for about 3 years. She’s very intelligent and has a wonderful “bedside manner”. I have an autoimmune and she has me come in every 6 months to do my bloodwork and looks for any changes. Thankfully all has been good. She cares about her patients and it shows that she enjoys her work.
About Dr. Marian Kaldas, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1790979698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaldas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaldas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaldas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaldas works at
Dr. Kaldas has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaldas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaldas speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaldas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaldas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaldas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaldas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.