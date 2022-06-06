Dr. Marian Menezes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menezes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Menezes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marian Menezes, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Menezes works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic Pulmonology3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-7794
-
2
Carrollwood12500 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste F, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 977-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menezes?
Dr. Menezes is knowledgeable in his area of expertise and is willing to schedule follow-up tests suggested primary care providers. He appears to be current on the latest research in the area of pulmonology and is responsive regarding answering questions and concerns.
About Dr. Marian Menezes, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154439602
Education & Certifications
- USF
- Suny
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menezes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menezes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menezes works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Menezes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menezes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menezes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menezes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.