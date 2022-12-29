Overview

Dr. Marian Northington, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Northington works at Shelby Dermatology in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Warts and Genital Herpes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.