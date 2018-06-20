Overview of Dr. Marian Pak, DO

Dr. Marian Pak, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Pak works at Gyn Oncology Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Baldwin Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.