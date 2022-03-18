Overview

Dr. Marian Vandyck-Acquah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Vandyck-Acquah works at Bergen Cardiology Associates in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.