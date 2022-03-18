Dr. Marian Vandyck-Acquah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandyck-Acquah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Vandyck-Acquah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marian Vandyck-Acquah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Bergen Cardiology Associates810 Abbott Blvd Fl 3, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 351-1876
Bergen Cardiology Associates400 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 22, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 903-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, listens to your concerns
About Dr. Marian Vandyck-Acquah, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790752798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
