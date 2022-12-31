Dr. Mariana Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariana Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariana Chavez, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2508
The Surgical Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 245-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chavez did a resection of my liver. She kept me posted and aware of everything I needed to know about my condition
About Dr. Mariana Chavez, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1265787550
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center At Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Central University of Venezuela School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez speaks Spanish.
